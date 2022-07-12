Bionic Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bionic gloves are electrical stimulator garments providing controlled grasp and hand opening. The signals from sensor in the ionic glove detect voluntary wrist movement and is used to control the grasp or opening of the hand.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bionic Gloves in global, including the following market information:

Global Bionic Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bionic Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)

Global top five Bionic Gloves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bionic Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sports Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bionic Gloves include NIKE, TaylorMade Golf, Stauffer Manufacturing, Bionics, Zhejiang Kanglongda Special Protection, Brookville Glove Manufacturing, Showa Best Glove, Touch Bionics and Srixon Sports. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bionic Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bionic Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Bionic Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sports Gloves

Driver Gloves

Others

Global Bionic Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Bionic Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Sports Club

Home Settings

Global Bionic Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)

Global Bionic Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bionic Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bionic Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bionic Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Key companies Bionic Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NIKE

TaylorMade Golf

Stauffer Manufacturing

Bionics

Zhejiang Kanglongda Special Protection

Brookville Glove Manufacturing

Showa Best Glove

Touch Bionics

Srixon Sports

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bionic Gloves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bionic Gloves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bionic Gloves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bionic Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bionic Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bionic Gloves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bionic Gloves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bionic Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bionic Gloves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bionic Gloves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bionic Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bionic Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bionic Gloves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bionic Gloves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bionic Gloves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bionic Gloves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bionic Gloves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sports Gloves

4.1.3 Driver Gloves



