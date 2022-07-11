Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Catering Services and Food Contractors market, Catering Services and Food Contractors is the business of providing food service at a remote site or a site such as a hotel, hospital, pub, aircraft, cruise ship, park, filming site or studio, entertainment site, or event venue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Catering and Food Service Contractor in Global, including the following market information:

Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Catering and Food Service Contractor market was valued at 347290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 440220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Service Contractors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Catering and Food Service Contractor include Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group and Delaware North, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Catering and Food Service Contractor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Service Contractors

Caterers

Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical institutions

Educational institutions

Commercial organization

Others

Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Catering and Food Service Contractor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Catering and Food Service Contractor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Compass Group

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

Elior Group

Delaware North

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Catering and Food Service Contractor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Catering and Food Service Contractor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Catering and Food Service Contractor Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catering and Food Service Contractor Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Catering an

