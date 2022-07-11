Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Catering Services and Food Contractors market, Catering Services and Food Contractors is the business of providing food service at a remote site or a site such as a hotel, hospital, pub, aircraft, cruise ship, park, filming site or studio, entertainment site, or event venue.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Catering and Food Service Contractor in Global, including the following market information:
Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Catering and Food Service Contractor market was valued at 347290 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 440220 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Service Contractors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Catering and Food Service Contractor include Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group and Delaware North, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Catering and Food Service Contractor companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Service Contractors
Caterers
Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical institutions
Educational institutions
Commercial organization
Others
Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Catering and Food Service Contractor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Catering and Food Service Contractor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Compass Group
Sodexo
Aramark Corporation
Elior Group
Delaware North
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Catering and Food Service Contractor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Catering and Food Service Contractor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Catering and Food Service Contractor Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Catering and Food Service Contractor Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Catering an
