Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the functional sugar for food & beverage; functional sugar refers to oligosaccharide, Inulin and Sugar Alcohols.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage in global, including the following market information:

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage companies in 2021 (%)

The global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oligosaccharide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage include FrieslandCampina, Baolingbao, QHT, Beghin Meiji, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, Ingredion, Nissin-sugar, Yakult and Orafit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oligosaccharide

Inulin

Sugar Alcohols

Others

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Beverages

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FrieslandCampina

Baolingbao

QHT

Beghin Meiji

Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

Ingredion

Nissin-sugar

Yakult

Orafit

Longlive

Taiwan Fructose

YIBIN YATAI

NFBC

Roquette

ADM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Functional Sugar for Food & Beverage Players in Globa

