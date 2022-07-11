Organic Inulin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Inulin is a slightly sweet carbohydrate that has certain beneficial properties. It is classified as a fiber because it passes through the digestive tract without being metabolized until it reaches the colon. Unlike cellulose fiber (bran etc.) it is a soluble fiber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Inulin in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Inulin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Inulin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Organic Inulin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Inulin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Inulin include Beneo, Cosucra, Xylem Inc and Faninon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organic Inulin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Inulin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin
Chicory Inulin
Global Organic Inulin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Inulin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health Care
Food
Other
Global Organic Inulin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Inulin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Inulin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Inulin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Inulin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Organic Inulin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beneo
Cosucra
Xylem Inc
Faninon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Inulin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Inulin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Inulin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Inulin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Inulin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Inulin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Inulin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Inulin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Inulin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Inulin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Inulin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Inulin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Inulin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Inulin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organic Inulin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Inulin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Organic Inulin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Jerusalem Artichoke Inulin
