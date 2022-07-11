Non Alcohol Kombucha Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Kombucha is a fermented black or green tea beverage.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Non Alcohol Kombucha in global, including the following market information:
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Liter)
Global top five Non Alcohol Kombucha companies in 2021 (%)
The global Non Alcohol Kombucha market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Herbs & Spices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Non Alcohol Kombucha include GT?s Kombucha, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Red Bull, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Celestial Seasonings and Kosmic Kombucha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Non Alcohol Kombucha manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Herbs & Spices
Fruit
Original
Others
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Liter)
Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Non Alcohol Kombucha revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Non Alcohol Kombucha revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Non Alcohol Kombucha sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Liter)
Key companies Non Alcohol Kombucha sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GT?s Kombucha
KeVita
Brew Dr. Kombucha
The Humm Kombucha
Live Soda Kombucha
Red Bull
Kombucha Wonder Drink
Celestial Seasonings
Kosmic Kombucha
HIGH COUNTRY
NessAlla Kombucha
Reed?s
Health-Ade
MOJO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Non Alcohol Kombucha Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Non Alcohol Kombucha Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non Alcohol Kombucha Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Non Alcohol Kombucha Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non Alcohol Kombucha Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non Alcohol Kombucha Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non Alcohol Kombucha Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
