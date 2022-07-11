Uncategorized

Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

The global Sunflower Oil market was valued at 1566.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.21% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers, they are Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill and Optimus, etc. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Russia is the largest consumer of sunflower oil, with a global market share of 20%. China and USA are the developing countries in term of sunflower oil consumption, where people eat more and more sunflower oil products.

 

By Market Verdors:

 

By Types:

By Applications:

Key Indicators Analysed

Key Reasons to Purchase

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sunflower Oil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Linoleic Oil

1.4.3 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.4.4 High-Oleic Oil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Biofuels

1.5.4 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sunflower Oil Market

1.8.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Sunflower Oil Sales Volume Growth Rate (20

 

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Sunflower and Olive Oil Market Research Report 2022

Sunflower Seeds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic Sunflower Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional Sunflower Meal Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
 

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Magnetic Wireless Car Charger Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

3 weeks ago

Business Newsletter Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | ABB (Switzerland), Chint Electric (China), Eaton (Ireland), GE Industrial (Boston, Massachusetts), Honeywell (USA), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Rockwell Automation (USA), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Shihlin Electric (Taiwan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland) etc.

December 17, 2021

Laser Raman Spectroscopy Market with Recent trends, Top Key players and Forecast Outlook 2026

February 2, 2022

Hydronic Balancing Valves Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Size & Growth

7 days ago
Back to top button