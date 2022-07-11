Global Organic Soy Lecithin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Organic Soy Lecithin market was valued at 3.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lecithin is one of those mysterious, but common, ingredients found on the label of many packaged foods. It`s an essential emulsifier that helps blend ingredients that don`t naturally mix. Due to the lack of adequate organic sources of soy lecithin, the USDA allowed the use of non-organic sources when it drafted the national organic standards in 2002. To be labeled “ORGANIC,” and to carry the USDA organic seal, food has to be made up of 95% organic ingredients. The only non-organic ingredients are ones that are unavailable organically and cannot make up more than 5% of the product. NOP rules allow the use of 5% non-organic ingredients if sufficient quantities of organic alternatives are not available. At present, 100% and 95% organic soy lecithin are common types. The Commission Implementing Regulation (EU)2016/673 determined that ?Lecithin derived from organic raw material is available on the market, but appropriate qualities of such lecithin are needed for most of the uses in the organic food processing industry. The appropriate qualities for the organic food production are currently not available in sufficient quantities. Taking account of the temporary lack of the different qualities of the organic lecithin needed for the organic production of food, it should be provided that during a transitional period of 3 years lecithin not derived from organic raw material may be used in the production of organic food?. Soybeans are by far the most important source of commercial lecithin, and lecithin is the most important by-product of the soy oil processing industry because of its many applications in foods and industrial products. Soy lecithin is an excellent source of phospholipids, or phosphatides, for aqua feeds. In the past few decades, soy lecithin played a very important role. However, with the huge demand of healthy food, organic soy lecithin gradually began to gain market share. At the same time, sunflower lecithin is also constantly squeezing the market share of soy lecithin. Due to the lack of adequate organic sources of soy lecithin, the USDA allowed the use of non-organic sources when it drafted the national organic standards in 2002. Limit the development of this industry is upstream raw materials. At present, the US organic soybean cultivation can not meet the needs of the market. In the soybean industry, organic soybeans account for very small market share. A special medium for both dietary and cosmetic purposes, organic soy lecithin acts as an emulsifier and thickening agent for body care products and improves a products` shelf life by acting as a mild preservative. At present, organic soy lecithin`s main application areas are infant formula, chocolate, ice cream, beverages, bread, dietary supplements and so on. In these areas, organic soy lecithin achieved remarkable growth. In 2016, infant formula, cakes accounted for 23.73% and 17.4% market share. Consumer demand for organic has grown by double-digits nearly every year since the 1990s.Most impressively, organic sales have increased from $3.6 billion in 1997 to $43.3 billion in 2015. The outlook remains strong for organic products in the marketplace. To-date, the industry has shown continuous and steady growth with a 10.8 percent growth rate in 2015, well above that of the overall food market at 3.3 percent. Organic soy lecithin is an emerging industry. The industry is far from mature. In the future, this industry will become more intense. We think there will be more new companies in the future to enter the industry. Nevertheless, we maintain a positive attitude towards this industry.

