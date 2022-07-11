Global and Japan Bicycle Rims Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Bicycle Rims market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bicycle Rims market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Bicycle Rims market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Less than 16 Inch
16 Inch to 20 Inch
Above 20 Inch
Segment by Application
Sports Bicycles
Road Bicycles
Mountain Bicycles
Hybrid Bicycles
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Araya Industrial
Ambrosio
Corima
Hed Cycling Products
DT Swiss
Mavic
Ryde
Ursus S.p.a.
Xiamen YISHUN Carbon Composite Technology
Astral Cycling
Easton Cycling
ENVE
Kinlin Industrial Corporation
Knight Composites
Mcfk
SPANK Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bicycle Rims Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bicycle Rims Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Less than 16 Inch
1.2.3 16 Inch to 20 Inch
1.2.4 Above 20 Inch
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bicycle Rims Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Sports Bicycles
1.3.3 Road Bicycles
1.3.4 Mountain Bicycles
1.3.5 Hybrid Bicycles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bicycle Rims Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bicycle Rims Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Bicycle Rims Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Bicycle Rims, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Bicycle Rims Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Bicycle Rims Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Bicycle Rims Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Bicycle Rims Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Bicycle Rims Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Bicycle Rims Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Bicycle Rims Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bicycle Rims Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Bicycle Rims Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Bicycle Rims Sales
