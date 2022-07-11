Global Tea Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Tea market was valued at 9138.74 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tea is an aromatic beverage commonly prepared by pouring hot or boiling water over cured leaves of the Camellia sinensis.Lipton (Unilever), Tetley (Tata Global Beverages), Twinings (ABF), Taetea Group, Tieguanyin Group, Tazo (Unilever), The Republic of Tea, Yorkshire Tea, Dilmah, Bamatea, Chinatea, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Tea market. Top 5 only took up 9.42% of the global market in 2018. China was the largest in this market, which was accounted for a market share of 36% in 2018, and it will enlarge continually in the next few years. Europe and the United States are also important markets.

By Market Verdors:

Lipton (Unilever)

Tetley (Tata Global Beverages)

Twinings (ABF)

Taetea Group

Tieguanyin Group

Tazo (Unilever)

The Republic of Tea

Yorkshire Tea

Dilmah

Bamatea

Chinatea

By Types:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Dark Tea

By Applications:

Retailer

Food Service

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Tea Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Green Tea

1.4.3 Black Tea

1.4.4 Oolong Tea

1.4.5 Dark Tea

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tea Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Retailer

1.5.3 Food Service

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Tea Market

1.8.1 Global Tea Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tea Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Tea Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Tea Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Tea Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Tea Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Tea Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Tea Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Tea Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Tea Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia Tea Sales Vo

