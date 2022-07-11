Global Erythritol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Erythritol market was valued at 235.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Erythritol is a white crystalline powder with a clean sweet taste that is similar to sucrose. It is approximately 70% as sweet as sucrose and flows easily due to its non-hygroscopic character.The technical barrier of erythritol is high, resulting in few companies in the market. Cargill is the largest producer, accounting for almost 76.74% of output in 2016. Other relatively large companies are Jungbunzlauer, Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology and Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology. As for main production countries, it is estimated that USA accounted for more than 76.74% of global erythritol output in 2016, while China ranked second position with about 16.37% share. Erythritol has a wide range of applications in food, beverage, heath care products, and other industries. With the growing demands to reduce overall sugar consumption, the food industry is seeking ways to respond to consumer demand for foods that help meet their dietary and weight loss goals. This means developing foods that are sugar-free, lower calorie and low in glycemic carbohydrates while also trying to achieve the desired texture, flavor and stability of traditional products. In a word, with the growth of global consumption level and health awareness, the demand for erythritol is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. In the past few years, the price of erythritol has decreased and will increase in 2017 and we expect the price will slightly higher in future. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of erythritol. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in erythritol industry will become more intense.

By Market Verdors:

Cargill

Shandong Sanyuan Biotechnology

Zibo ZhongShi GeRui Biotech

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology

Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods

Jungbunzlauer

Baolingbao Biology

Fultaste

Zhucheng Xingmao Corn Developing

By Types:

Erythritol Powder

Erythritol Granular

By Applications:

Confectionery

Beverage

Personal Care

Health Care

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Erythritol Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Erythritol Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Erythritol Powder

1.4.3 Erythritol Granular

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Erythritol Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Confectionery

1.5.3 Beverage

1.5.4 Personal Care

1.5.5 Health Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Erythritol Market

1.8.1 Global Erythritol Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Erythritol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Erythritol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Erythritol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Erythritol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Erythritol Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Erythritol Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Erythritol Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Erythritol Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

