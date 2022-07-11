Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Steel Seamless Pipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Seamless Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hot-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes
Cold-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes
Segment by Application
Conveying Fluid Use
Structural Use
Other
By Company
ArcelorMittal SA
ChelPipe
EVRAZ North America
JFE Steel Corporation
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Jindal SAW Ltd.
Maharashtra Seamless Limited
PAO TMK
TMK IPSCO
Techint Group SpA
Tenaris S.A.
TenarisSiderca (Siderca S.A.I.C.)
Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation
UMW Group
United States Steel Corporation
Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes
Wheatland Tube Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Seamless Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hot-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes
1.2.3 Cold-rolled Steel Seamless Pipes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Conveying Fluid Use
1.3.3 Structural Use
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Production
2.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Steel Seamless Pipes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Steel Seamles
