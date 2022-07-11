Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Paperboard Packaging
Flexible Plastic Packaging
Rigid Plastic Packaging
Metal Packaging
Other
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care Industry
Other
By Company
Amcor Ltd.
Ball Corporation
Berry Plastics Corporation
Crown Holdings
Tetra Pak International
MeadWestvaco Corporation
Graham Packaging
Reynolds Group Holdings
Sonoco
Toyo Seikan Group
All American Containers
Huhtamaki
Ardagh Group
Bomarko
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paperboard Packaging
1.2.3 Flexible Plastic Packaging
1.2.4 Rigid Plastic Packaging
1.2.5 Metal Packaging
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Personal Care Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Production
2.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC) Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCC)
