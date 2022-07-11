Global Water Based Alkyd Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Water Based Alkyd Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Based Alkyd Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Salt Forming Method

Nonionic Group Method

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building & Construction

Furniture manufacturing

Home and Industrial Appliances

Other

By Company

BASF

DowDuPont

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg

Akzo Nobel

Berger Paints

Benjamin Moore

Sherwin Williams

Diamond-Vogel

Sika

Valspar

Wacker Chemie

Kansai Paints

Nippon Paint

PPG

RPM International

Arkema

BEHR

Allnex

Axalta

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

