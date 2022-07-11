Global Food Encapsulation Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Food Encapsulation market was valued at 3534.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The market is driven by its increasing consumption of functional foods, growing demand for convenience foods, and increasing product appeal by improvising taste, flavor, and color.Emulsifiers and lipids are the fastest-growing shell material market in food encapsulation.

By Market Verdors:

Cargill

Frieslandcampina Kievit

Royal DSM

Kerry

Ingredion

Lycored

International Flavors and Fragrances

Symrise

Sensient Technologies

Balchem

By Types:

Microencapsulation

Nanoencapsulation

Hybrid Encapsulation

By Applications:

Meat

Drinks

Yogurt

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Food Encapsulation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Encapsulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Microencapsulation

1.4.3 Nanoencapsulation

1.4.4 Hybrid Encapsulation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Food Encapsulation Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Meat

1.5.3 Drinks

1.5.4 Yogurt

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Food Encapsulation Market

1.8.1 Global Food Encapsulation Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Food Encapsulation Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Food Encapsulation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Food Encapsulation Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Food Encapsulation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Food Encapsulation Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Food Encapsulation Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Food Encapsulation Sales Vo

