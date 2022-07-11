Global Buttermilk Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Buttermilk market was valued at 84.07 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Originally, buttermilk referred to the liquid left over from churning butter from cultured or fermented cream. Traditionally, before cream could be skimmed from whole milk, the milk was left to sit for a period of time to allow the cream and milk to separate. During this time, naturally occurring lactic acid-producing bacteria in the milk fermented it. This facilitates the butter churning process, since fat from cream with a lower pH coalesces more readily than that of fresh cream. The acidic environment also helps prevent potentially harmful microorganisms from growing, increasing shelf-life. However, in establishments that used cream separators, the cream was hardly acidic at all.Commercially available cultured buttermilk is milk that has been pasteurized and homogenized (with 1% or 2% fat), and then inoculated with a culture of Lactococcus lactis (formerly known as Streptococcus lactis) plus Leuconostoc citrovorum to simulate the naturally occurring bacteria in the old-fashioned product. Some dairies add colored flecks of butter to cultured buttermilk to simulate residual flecks of butter that can be left over from the churning process of traditional buttermilk. Condensed buttermilk and dried buttermilk have increased in importance in the food industry. Condensed buttermilk and dried buttermilk have increased in importance in the food industry. Buttermilk solids are used in ice cream manufacturing, as well as being added to pancake mixes. Adding specific strains of bacteria to pasteurized milk allows more consistent production. Buttermilk is widely used in retail. With the development of economy, not only retail but also food processing needs more Buttermilk. So, Buttermilk has a huge market potential Milk is the main raw materials of Buttermilk. With the development of Buttermilk, raw materials` manufacturers are also benefited from the Buttermilk industry in some extent. This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it`s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders` prefer. The global Buttermilk production increased to 1684 K MT in 2016, from 1429 K MT in 2011, with an average growth rate of about 2%-3%. Currently the main producing countries are in EU, USA . Europe occupied over 50% production of the world, and USA is the second production region with a share of about 13%.

