Global Thermoset Elastomer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Thermoset Elastomer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoset Elastomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nitrile Rubber (NBR)
Ethylene Propylene (EPR)
Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)
Other
Segment by Application
Automobiles
Sports
Electronics
Industrial
Other
By Company
BASF
Bayer MS
DowDuPont
Dushanzi
Huntsman
Lanxess
Mitsui Chemicals
Nippon
Lyondell Basell
Ineos Olefins & Polymers
Total Petrochemicals
Akzonobel
ExxonMobil Chemical
Afton Chemical
Braskem
Innospec
Cummins
Total
Evonik Industries
Chevron Phillips Chemical
SABIC
SIBUR
Wanhua Industrial
Schulman (A.) Incorporated
PolyOne
Royal DSM
Dynasol
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermoset Elastomer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermoset Elastomer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nitrile Rubber (NBR)
1.2.3 Ethylene Propylene (EPR)
1.2.4 Fluorocarbon Elastomers (FKM)
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermoset Elastomer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobiles
1.3.3 Sports
1.3.4 Electronics
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thermoset Elastomer Production
2.1 Global Thermoset Elastomer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thermoset Elastomer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Elastomer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoset Elastomer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thermoset Elastomer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thermoset Elastomer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thermoset Elastomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thermoset Elastomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thermoset Elastomer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Thermoset Elastomer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Thermoset Elastomer
