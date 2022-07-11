Global Bio-Butanol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-Butanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Butanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Other
Segment by Application
Motor Fuels
Adhesives
Personal Care Products
Paints
Other
By Company
BASF
DowDuPont
Celanese
Eastman
Butamax
Gevo
Cobalt Technologies
Cathay Industrial Biotech
Green Biologics
Butyl Fuel
W2 Energy
ZeaChem
Energy Quest
Butalco GmBH
METabolic Explorer
TetraVitae Biosciences
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Butanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Motor Fuels
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Personal Care Products
1.3.5 Paints
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Butanol Production
2.1 Global Bio-Butanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Butanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Butanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Butanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Butanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-Butanol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-Butanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-Butanol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Bio-Butanol Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Bio-B
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022 Global Ultrasonic Scaler Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Periodontal Scalers And Curettes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global IP Management Software Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Expanded Glass Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version