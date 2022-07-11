Global Organic Pea Protein Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Organic Pea Protein market was valued at 1055.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pea protein is a food with a neutral taste that is used in dairy alternatives such as cheeses and yogurt. It is extracted from the yellow pea, Pisum sativum, and has a typical legume amino acid profile.The genotype of the pea plants affects properties of the protein. Pea protein contains legumin, which has some similar properties to casein, and pea protein products are promoted as an alternative to whey protein. Some marketing of pea protein is based on consumer concerns around genetic modification of soy plants.

By Market Verdors:

Axiom Foods

The Scoular Company

Puris Food

AIDP

Shaanxi Fuheng (Fh) Biotechnology

Farbest Brands

The Green Labs

Phyto-Therapy

Bioway (Xian) Organic Ingredients

Zelang Group

By Types:

Isolates

Concentrates

Textured

By Applications:

Nutritional Supplements

Beverages

Meat Extenders & Analogs

Snacks & Bakery Products

