Global Chicory Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chicory Powder market was valued at 438.81 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chicory (Chicorium intybus) is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. It can be found throughout all parts of Africa, Europe, and other temperate regions of the world. Chicory root is commonly processed for food and beverage industry. The leaves of the chicory plant are also in demand in markets around the world; the leaves are used in the preparation of salads and eaten raw as greens.

By Market Verdors:

Beneo

Cosucra

Sensus

Leroux

Violf

PMV Nutrient Products

FARMVILLA

By Types:

Chicory Flour

Chicory Inulin

By Applications:

Food and Beverage Industry

Healthcare Industry

Dietary Supplements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chicory Powder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chicory Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Chicory Flour

1.4.3 Chicory Inulin

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chicory Powder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food and Beverage Industry

1.5.3 Healthcare Industry

1.5.4 Dietary Supplements

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chicory Powder Market

1.8.1 Global Chicory Powder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chicory Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chicory Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chicory Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chicory Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Chicory Powder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Chicory Powder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Chicory Powder Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Chicory Po

