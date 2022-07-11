Global Shea Butter Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Shea Butter market was valued at 776.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Shea butter is an edible vegetable oil or fat, extracted from sun-dried kernels of the African shea tree. Shea butter is extensively used in cosmetics, health products and in the confectionery and chocolate industry (as an ingredient in cocoa butter alternatives). Shea butter and its fractions can also replace other edible vegetable oils or fats in other food applications. Shea butter is used for body, hand and facial products because of its unsaponifiables content. Shea butter contains ester resins recommended for damaged skin repair, cleansing and the sun`s protection.After several months of survey and research, research obtains the following conclusions: Shea Butter is mainly produced in West, Central and East African countries, and Shea Butter market is now attractive for markets across Europe, America and Asia. An important market exists in the European Union, USA which buys shea mainly for cosmetics and chocolate formations. First, Shea Butter market mainly in Middle East and Africa of shea butter is 126.6 K MT with a global sales share 32.60% of in 2017,the second Shea Butter market is the Europe, the sales is 107.9 K MT, the market share is 27.78% in 2017. Second, there are major two classifications of shea butter in this report, the raw and unrefined shea butter, and refined shea butter. Globally, the sales share of each type of shea butter is 37.36% and 62.64% in 2017. Third, the major applications of shea butter are cosmetics industry, medicine industry and food industry. Globally, the sales share of each application ares of shea butter is 38.52%, 11.82% and 49.66% in 2017. At last, the average price for Shea butter is much lower than the world market prices for cocoa butter and as a replacement of cocoa butter, the average price of shea butter did not decrease.

By Market Verdors:

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma

The Pure

The Savannah Fruits

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

International Oils & Fats

By Types:

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

By Applications:

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

