Global Allyl Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Allyl Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Allyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Plastics

Other

By Company

Dow Chemical

Kashima Chemical

Osaka Soda

Solvay

Oilin

Inovyn

Sumitomo Chemical

Baling Petrochemical

Gelest

SIELC Technologies

LANXING CHEMICAL

Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Allyl Chloride Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Allyl Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Purity 99%

1.2.3 Purity 98%

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Allyl Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Pesticides

1.3.4 Plastics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Allyl Chloride Production

2.1 Global Allyl Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Allyl Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Allyl Chloride Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Allyl Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Allyl Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Allyl Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Allyl Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Allyl Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Allyl Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Allyl Chloride Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Allyl Chloride Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Allyl Chloride by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Allyl Chloride Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global A

