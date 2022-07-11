Global Allyl Chloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Allyl Chloride market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Allyl Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity 99%
Purity 98%
Other
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides
Plastics
Other
By Company
Dow Chemical
Kashima Chemical
Osaka Soda
Solvay
Oilin
Inovyn
Sumitomo Chemical
Baling Petrochemical
Gelest
SIELC Technologies
LANXING CHEMICAL
Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Allyl Chloride Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Allyl Chloride Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity 99%
1.2.3 Purity 98%
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Allyl Chloride Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Pesticides
1.3.4 Plastics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Allyl Chloride Production
2.1 Global Allyl Chloride Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Allyl Chloride Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Allyl Chloride Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Allyl Chloride Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Allyl Chloride Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Allyl Chloride Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Allyl Chloride Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Allyl Chloride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Allyl Chloride Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Allyl Chloride Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Allyl Chloride Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Allyl Chloride by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Allyl Chloride Revenue by Region
