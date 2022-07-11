Global System on Module(SOM) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
System on Module(SOM) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global System on Module(SOM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
ARM Architecture
x86 Architecture
Power Architecture
Other Architecture
Segment by Application
Industrial Automation
Medical
Entertainment
Transportation
Test & Measurement
Other
By Company
Kontron
Congatec
MSC Technologies(Avnet)
Advantech
ADLink
Portwell
Eurotech
SECO srl
Technexion
Phytec
Axiomtek
Aaeon
Toradex
EMAC
Avalue Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 System on Module(SOM) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global System on Module(SOM) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 ARM Architecture
1.2.3 x86 Architecture
1.2.4 Power Architecture
1.2.5 Other Architecture
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global System on Module(SOM) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Automation
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Entertainment
1.3.5 Transportation
1.3.6 Test & Measurement
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global System on Module(SOM) Production
2.1 Global System on Module(SOM) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global System on Module(SOM) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global System on Module(SOM) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global System on Module(SOM) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global System on Module(SOM) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global System on Module(SOM) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global System on Module(SOM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global System on Module(SOM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global System on Module(SOM) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
