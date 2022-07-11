Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Others

Segment by Application

Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Company

DSM

BASF

DuPont

Royal Ten Cate

SABIC

Solvay

Hanwha Advanced Materials

Quadrant Plastics Composite

JFE Chemicals Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyamide

1.2.3 Polypropylene

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobiles

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Production

2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastic Resins Revenue by Region: 2017 VS

