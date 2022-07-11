Global Telecom Operations Managements Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Telecom Operations Managements market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telecom Operations Managements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Billing and Revenue Management

Performance Management

Network Management

Inventory Management

Customer and Product Management

Service Assurance Management

Other

Segment by Application

Enterprise

Government

Utilities

Other

By Company

IBM Corporation

Accenture

Cisco Systems Inc

Ericsson

Hewlett-Packard Enterprises

Amdocs

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent

SAP AG

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

