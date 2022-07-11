Global Innovation Managements Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Innovation Managements market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Innovation Managements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cloud

On-Premise/Dedicated Hosting

Segment by Application

Product Research & Development Platforms

Marketing, Design, and Idea Platforms

Collective Intelligence & Prediction Platforms

HR & Freelancers Platforms

Other

By Company

Qmarkets (Israel)

Brightidea (US)

Imaginatik PLC (US)

Hype Innovation (Germany)

Ideascale (US)

Innosabi GmbH (Germany)

Cognistreamer (Belgium)

Crowdicity (UK)

Planbox (Canada)

Spigit (US)

Exago (Portugal)

Inno360 (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

