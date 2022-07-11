Global Automotive IoT Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive IoT market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive IoT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Segment by Application
Navigation
Telematics
Infotainment
Other
By Company
Google (US)
Apple (US)
OnStar (US)
Cisco Systems (US)
Microsoft (US)
Intel Corporation (US)
IBM Corporation (US)
Robert Bosch (Germany)
AutoNavi (China)
NAVINFO (China)
QiMing Information Technology (China)
Anhui Wantong Technology (China)
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.2.4 Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Navigation
1.3.3 Telematics
1.3.4 Infotainment
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive IoT Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Automotive IoT Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Automotive IoT Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Automotive IoT Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Automotive IoT Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Automotive IoT Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Automotive IoT Industry Trends
2.3.2 Automotive IoT Market Drivers
2.3.3 Automotive IoT Market Challenges
2.3.4 Automotive IoT Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive IoT Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive IoT Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Automotive IoT Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Automotive IoT Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive IoT Rev
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: 2022 Global Automotive Climate Control Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Automotive Thermal Management Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Automotive Engine Management Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Automotive Multimedia AV Navigation Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version