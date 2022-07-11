Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Weight Loss and Diet Management market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Weight Loss and Diet Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Better-for-You-Food & Beverages
Weight Loss Supplements
Meal Replacements
Low-Calorie Sweeteners
Other
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Health & Beauty Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Distribution
By Company
Weight Watchers
Abbott Nutrition
The Coca-Cola
Pepsico
Nutrisystem
Medifast
Kraft Foods
Kellogg
Herbalife Ltd
General Mills
Amylin Pharmaceuticals
Amer Sports Corp
Alpro Ltd
Ajinomoto Co
AIDP Inc
AHD International
Acatris
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Better-for-You-Food & Beverages
1.2.3 Weight Loss Supplements
1.2.4 Meal Replacements
1.2.5 Low-Calorie Sweeteners
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Health & Beauty Stores
1.3.4 Independent Retailers
1.3.5 Online Distribution
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Weight Loss and Diet Management Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Weight Loss and Diet Management Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Weight Loss and Diet Management Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Weight Loss and Diet Management Industry Trends
2.3.2 Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Drivers
2.3.3 Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Challenges
2.3.4 Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by
