Global Event Logistics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Event Logistics market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Event Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Inventory Management
Delivery Systems
Freight Forwarding
Other
Segment by Application
Entertainment
Sports
Trade Fair
Other
By Company
Agility
DB Schenker
DHL International GmbH
Kuehne + Nagel
Rhenus Logistics
UPS
ACME Global Logistics
Allseas Global Logistics
AMR Group
Charles Kendall
Chaucer Logistics Group
DMS Global Event Logistics
EFI Logistics
Mothers & Sons
Pyramid Logistics
Senator International
Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)
SOS Global Express
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inventory Management
1.2.3 Delivery Systems
1.2.4 Freight Forwarding
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Entertainment
1.3.3 Sports
1.3.4 Trade Fair
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Event Logistics Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Event Logistics Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Event Logistics Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Event Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Event Logistics Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Event Logistics Industry Trends
2.3.2 Event Logistics Market Drivers
2.3.3 Event Logistics Market Challenges
2.3.4 Event Logistics Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Event Logistics Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Event Logistics Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Event Logistics Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Event Logistics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and
