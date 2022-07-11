Grain Free Pet Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Any pet food made without wheat, rice, corn, and other grains is considered as grain-free pet food.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grain Free Pet Food in global, including the following market information:
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Grain Free Pet Food companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grain Free Pet Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Pet Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grain Free Pet Food include Health Extension, Wellness Core, Test of the Wild, Nulo Freestyle, Victor, Canidae Pure, Merrick, Farmina N&D and Weruva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grain Free Pet Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry Pet Food
Wet Pet Food
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grain Free Pet Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grain Free Pet Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grain Free Pet Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Grain Free Pet Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Health Extension
Wellness Core
Test of the Wild
Nulo Freestyle
Victor
Canidae Pure
Merrick
Farmina N&D
Weruva
Holistic Secret
Orijen
Dr. Tim?s
Wysong
Instinct Raw Brand
The Honest Kitchen
Tender & True
Whole Earth Farms
Raws
Pure Balance
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grain Free Pet Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grain Free Pet Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grain Free Pet Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grain Free Pet Food Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grain Free Pet Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grain Free Pet Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grain Free Pet Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grain Free Pet Food Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grain Free Pet Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grain Free Pet Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grain Free Pet Food Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grain Free Pet Food Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grain Free Pet Food Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grain Free Pet Food Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grain Free Pe
