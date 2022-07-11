Grain Free Pet Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Any pet food made without wheat, rice, corn, and other grains is considered as grain-free pet food.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grain Free Pet Food in global, including the following market information:

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Grain Free Pet Food companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grain Free Pet Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Pet Food Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grain Free Pet Food include Health Extension, Wellness Core, Test of the Wild, Nulo Freestyle, Victor, Canidae Pure, Merrick, Farmina N&D and Weruva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grain Free Pet Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry Pet Food

Wet Pet Food

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grain Free Pet Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grain Free Pet Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grain Free Pet Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Grain Free Pet Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Health Extension

Wellness Core

Test of the Wild

Nulo Freestyle

Victor

Canidae Pure

Merrick

Farmina N&D

Weruva

Holistic Secret

Orijen

Dr. Tim?s

Wysong

Instinct Raw Brand

The Honest Kitchen

Tender & True

Whole Earth Farms

Raws

Pure Balance

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grain Free Pet Food Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grain Free Pet Food Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grain Free Pet Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grain Free Pet Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grain Free Pet Food Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grain Free Pet Food Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grain Free Pet Food Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grain Free Pet Food Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grain Free Pet Food Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grain Free Pet Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grain Free Pet Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grain Free Pet Food Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grain Free Pet Food Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grain Free Pet Food Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grain Free Pet Food Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Grain Free Pe

