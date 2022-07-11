Global Collagen Casings Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Collagen Casings market was valued at 517.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Collagen casings are mainly produced from the collagen in beef or pig hides, and the bones and tendons. It can also be derived from poultry and fish. They have been made for more than 50 years and their share of the market has been increasing. Usually the cost to produce sausages in collagen is significantly lower than making sausages in gut because of higher production speeds and lower labor requirements. The collagen for artificial casings is processed extensively and, as a raw material, it is similar to bread dough prior to final production. It is then extruded through a die to the desired diameter, dried and shirred into short sticks up to 41 cm (16 in) long that contain as much as 50 m (160 ft) of casing. In a newer process, a form of dough is coextruded with the meat blend, and a coating is formed by treating the outside with a calcium solution to set the coating. The Collagen Casings industry can be broken down into several segments, Small Caliber Collagen Casings, Large Caliber Collagen Casings, etc.Collagen casings are of two kinds: small caliber (fresh sausages, Bratwurst) and large caliber (salami, Bierwurst). In 2019, small caliber casing takes the leading share with 61.47% share of global sales. In terms of application, the collagen casing can be classified as edible and non-edible. Edible takes a larger share with 63.02% in 2019. The collagen casings is a large market with five players enjoy the majority share, which are Shenguan Holdings (Group), Viscofan, Devro, Nippi and Nitta etc., they are playing important roles in international market. In 2019, the top 5 players accounts for 86.57% of global sales revenue. Since Viscofan has acquired Nitta by the end of 2019, the market concentration is expected to be lifted further.

