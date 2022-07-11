Natural Cocoa Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Natural cocoa is just that? natural?powder from roasted cocoa beans. It?s acidic and bitter, with a very strong and concentrated chocolate flavor.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Cocoa Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Natural Cocoa Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Cocoa Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
95% Purty Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Cocoa Powder include Olam Cocoa, Cargill, Barry Callebaut, Plot Ghana, Dutch Cocoa, Cocoa Processing Company Limited, Indcresa, Blommer and JB Foods Limited. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Cocoa Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
95% Purty
98% Purty
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chocolate
Beverage & Dairy
Desserts, Baking and Biscuit
Others
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Cocoa Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Cocoa Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Natural Cocoa Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Natural Cocoa Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Olam Cocoa
Cargill
Barry Callebaut
Plot Ghana
Dutch Cocoa
Cocoa Processing Company Limited
Indcresa
Blommer
JB Foods Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Cocoa Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Cocoa Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Cocoa Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Cocoa Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Cocoa Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Cocoa Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Cocoa Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Cocoa Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Cocoa Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
