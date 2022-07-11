Global Crystalline Fructose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Crystalline Fructose market was valued at 508.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Crystalline fructose is a processed sweetener derived from corn that is almost entirely fructose. It can also be made from sucrose by splitting the fructose and glucose molecules. Crystalline fructose consists of at least 98% pure fructose, any remainder being water and trace minerals. It is used as a sweetener in the likes of beverages and yogurts, where it substitutes for high-fructose corn syrup and table sugar. Crystalline fructose is estimated to be about 20 percent sweeter than table sugar, and 5% sweeter than HFCS.The crystalline fructose industry is a quite concentrated market with a few companies dominates the market. Tate & Lyle is the dominate producer of crystalline fructose, the production was 118.9 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 31.71% of the total amount, followed by ADM, with the production market share of 21.34%%. The top four companies occupied about 75.94% production share of the market in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Tate & Lyle

ADM

GALAM

DANISCO

Gadot

Xiwang Group

Hebei Huaxu

Spring Young

By Types:

Starch Hydrolysis

Sucrose Hydrolysis

By Applications:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Crystalline Fructose Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Crystalline Fructose Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Starch Hydrolysis

1.4.3 Sucrose Hydrolysis

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crystalline Fructose Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Beverage

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical

1.5.5 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Crystalline Fructose Market

1.8.1 Global Crystalline Fructose Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Crystalline Fructose Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Crystalline Fructose Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Crystalline Fructose Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Crystalline Fructose Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Crystalline Fructose Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Crystalline Fructose Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Crysta

