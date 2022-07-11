Global EO Indicator Tape Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026
In medicine, a prosthesis (plural: prostheses; from Ancient Greek prosthesis, “addition, application, attachment”) is an artificial device that replaces a missing body part, which may be lost through trauma, disease, or congenital conditions. Prosthetics are intended to restore the normal functions of the missing body part.Prosthetic amputee rehabilitation is primarily coordinated by a prosthetist and an inter-disciplinary team of health care professionals including psychiatrists, surgeons, physical therapists, and occupational therapists.
Among other tegions, North America accounts about 30% of the global carbon fibre composites for prosthetics market in 2017 and is expected to see a CAGR of 3.33% during the period of 2017-2025.
In 2019, the market size of Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics.
This report studies the global market size of Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Ossur
Hanger
Otto Bock HealthCare
Blatchford
Touch Bionics
The Ohio Willow Wood
Fillauer
Alchemy Composites
Freedom Innovations
Trulife
Kinetic Research
Market Segment by Product Type
Conventional
Electric Powered
Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics
Market Segment by Application
Upper Extremity Prosthetics
Lower Extremity Prosthetics
Socket
Modular Components
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Conventional
1.3.3 Electric Powered
1.3.4 Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Upper Extremity Prosthetics
1.4.3 Lower Extremity Prosthetics
1.4.4 Socket
1.4.5 Modular Components
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacture
