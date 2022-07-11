Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
F&B Sterilizing Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global F&B Sterilizing Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hydrogen Peroxide
Peracetic Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Cereals and Pulses
Meat and Poultry
Dried Fruits and Vegetables
Dairy Ingredients
Beverages
Others
By Company
Solvay
Steris
Peroxy Chem
Evonik Industries
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 F&B Sterilizing Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hydrogen Peroxide
1.2.3 Peracetic Acid
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals and Pulses
1.3.3 Meat and Poultry
1.3.4 Dried Fruits and Vegetables
1.3.5 Dairy Ingredients
1.3.6 Beverages
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales F&B Sterilizing Agent by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global F&B Sterilizing Agent Sal
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Food & Beverage Sterilizing Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Food & Beverage Sterilizing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States F&B Sterilizing Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Food Sterilizing Agent Market Research Report 2021-2025