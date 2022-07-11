Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food grade emulsifier refers to a substance that can improve the surface tension between various constituent phases in the emulsifying system and form a homogeneous dispersion or emulsifying body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) market was valued at 3353.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4370.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lecithin (Phospholipids,LC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) include Danisco, Cargill, Kerry, Palsgaard, Riken Vitamin, TAIYO YUDEN, MITSUBISHI-KAGAKUFOODS, ADM and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lecithin (Phospholipids,LC)

Monoglyceride (MG) and Derivatives (AMG,LMG,CMG,SMG)

Sucrose Fatty Acid Ester (SE)

Polysorbate (Tween)

Sorbitan Fatty Acid Esters (SPAN)

Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate (SSL), Calcium Stearoyl lactylate (CSL)

PolyGlycerol Ester (PGE)

PG Ester (PGME)

Sodium Caseinate

Others

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Dressings and Sauces

Snack

Meat Products

Beverages

Others

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food Emulsifiers (Stabilizers) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danisco

Cargill

Kerry

Palsgaard

Riken Vitamin

TAIYO YUDEN

MITSUBISHI-KAGAKUFOODS

ADM

BASF

Hispanagar

Jungbunzlauer

Calleva

DKC

Alpha Chemicals

Roemex

Elevations

Masson

Henan Yida

Henan Suoyi

Guangzhou Pinxiu

Dongguan Xinbao

Henan Zhengtong

Zhejiang Deyer

Henan Honest

Southern New Well Food

Jiangsu Wawushan

Olean

