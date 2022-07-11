Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Market Research Report 2022

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

RPA Consulting

Automation Design

RPA Development

Infrastructure and Automation Support

Managed RPA Services

Others

Segment by Application

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Transport & Logistics

Hospitality

Communications

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Wipro

Vuram

Virtusa

Tech Mahindra

Tata Consultancy Services

Sparsh

RSM

RPATech

Roboyo Group

PCCW Solutions

NuAIg AI & RPA Consulting

NIIT Technologies

New Innovation Management

Intellias

IBM

HGS

Ernst & Young

Emorphis Technologies

Deloitte

Bosch

Bobsguide

Auxis

Atos

Aspire Systems

Altran

ALTEN Calsoft Labs

ALMATO

Agilify

Agile

Aggranda

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 RPA Consulting

1.2.3 Automation Design

1.2.4 RPA Development

1.2.5 Infrastructure and Automation Support

1.2.6 Managed RPA Services

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Transport & Logistics

1.3.6 Hospitality

1.3.7 Communications

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Industry Trends

2.3.2 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Service Market Drivers

2.3.3 Robotic Proce

