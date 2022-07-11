Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market is segmented into
Single Coated Tape
Double Coated Tape
Reinforced Single Coated Tape
Unsupported Single Coated Tape
Others
Segment by Application, the Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market is segmented into
Electrical
Medical
Automotive
White Goods
Hygiene
Paper/Printing
Building/Construction
Retail/Graphics
Aerospace
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Share Analysis
Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape product introduction, recent developments, Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
3M
Avery Dennison
Intertape Polymer
Berry Plastics
Nitto Denko
American Biltrite
Essentra
Mactac
Scapa
tesa
Arkema (Bostik)
Shurtape Technologies
DeWAL Industries
Johnson & Johnson
Shurtape Technologies
CCT Tapes
Adhesives Research
Lamart Corp
Cantech
Coroplast Tape Corporation
Worthen Industries
Cardinal Health
Main Tape
Adhesive Applications
Medline Medical
DYNAREX
McKesson
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Single Coated Tape
1.2.3 Double Coated Tape
1.2.4 Reinforced Single Coated Tape
1.2.5 Unsupported Single Coated Tape
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electrical
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 White Goods
1.3.6 Hygiene
1.3.7 Paper/Printing
1.3.8 Building/Construction
1.3.9 Retail/Graphics
1.3.10 Aerospace
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Sales by Region (2015-2026)
2.3.1 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.3 Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)
2.4 Specialt
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Specialty Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Outlook 2022