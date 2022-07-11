Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market is segmented into
Metal Detergents
Textile Detergents
Institutional Detergents
Others
Segment by Application, the Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market is segmented into
Food & Beverage
Building Service
Commercial Laundry
Vehicle Cleaning
Industrial Cleaning
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Market Share Analysis
Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning product introduction, recent developments, Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Ecolab
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Sealed Air Corporation (Diversey Care)
Clorox
Procter & Gamble (PG)
Henkel
Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)
Unilever
Zep
Church & Dwight
Guardian Chemicals
PQ Corporation (Carlyle Group)
Prayon
3M
Spartan Chemical Company
Betco
Christeyns
Bluemoon
Liby
Pangkam
Nice Group
Whitecat
Lonkey
Windscape
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Metal Detergents
1.2.3 Textile Detergents
1.2.4 Institutional Detergents
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Building Service
1.3.4 Commercial Laundry
1.3.5 Vehicle Cleaning
1.3.6 Industrial Cleaning
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Sales by Region (2015-2026)
2.3.1 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.3 Global Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)
2.4 Industrial and
