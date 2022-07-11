Global Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
Personal Care Active Ingredients market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Care Active Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Personal Care Active Ingredients market is segmented into
Type I
Type II
Segment by Application, the Personal Care Active Ingredients market is segmented into
Skin Care
Hair Care
Cosmetics
Other (oral care etc.)
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Share Analysis
Personal Care Active Ingredients market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Personal Care Active Ingredients product introduction, recent developments, Personal Care Active Ingredients sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Basf
Solvay
Dow Corning
Croda
AkzoNobel
Clariant
Evonik
Stepan
Innospecinc
Elementis Specialties
Lonza
Kao
Lubrizol
AAK Personal Care
Huntsman
New Japan Chemical
Colonial Chemical
Taiwan NJC
Seppic
DSM
Vantage Specialty Chemical
Hydrior
Oxiteno
Gattefoss?
Jarchem
Sunjin Chemical
Galaxy Surfactants
KLK OLEO
Induchem
Follower's Song
