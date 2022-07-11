Global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented into
PVC
Normal PU
Microfiber PU
Ecological function PU
Normal PU type occupies the largest market share of 46.3%, and Microfiber PU type is the fastest growing segment
Segment by Application, the Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market is segmented into
Apparel & Accessories
Furnishing
Automotive
Sports Goods
Others
Apparel & Accessories is the most used area reaching 50% of all applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market Share Analysis
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) product introduction, recent developments, Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kuraray
Toray
Teijin
Bayer
Shandong Friendship
Wangkang Group
Asahi Kasei
Duksung
Daewon Chemical
Filwel
Kolon
San Fang Chemical
Nanya
Wenzhou Imitation Leather
Anhui Anli
Fujian Tianshou
Shandong Jinfeng
Yantai Wanhua
Shandong Tongda
Jiaxing Hexin
Xiefu new materials
Huafeng Group
Wenzhou Huanghe
Meisheng Industrial
Xiamen Hongxin
Fujian Huayang
Sanling
Hongdeli
