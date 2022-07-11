Global Data Annotation Tool Software Market Research Report 2022
Data Annotation Tool Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Annotation Tool Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Validation attributes
Display attributes
Data modeling attributes
Segment by Application
Semantic annotation
Image annotation
Video annotation
Text categorization
Entity annotation
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Appen Limited
CloudApp
Cogito Tech LLC
Deep Systems
Labelbox
LightTag
Kili Technology
DATAGYM
Playment Inc.
CloudFactory Limited
Explosion
Keylabs.ai LTD
2OS
Diffgram
SuperAnnotate
Datasaur
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Data Annotation Tool Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Validation attributes
1.2.3 Display attributes
1.2.4 Data modeling attributes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Data Annotation Tool Software Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semantic annotation
1.3.3 Image annotation
1.3.4 Video annotation
1.3.5 Text categorization
1.3.6 Entity annotation
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Data Annotation Tool Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Data Annotation Tool Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Data Annotation Tool Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Data Annotation Tool Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Data Annotation Tool Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Data Annotation Tool Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Data Annotation Tool Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Data Annotation Tool Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Data Annotation Tool Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Data Annotation Tool Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Data Annotation Tool Software Players by Rev
