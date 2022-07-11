Insights on the PVC Door Strips Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States PVC Door Strips market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global PVC Door Strips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the PVC Door Strips Market Report

This report focuses on global and United States PVC Door Strips market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PVC Door Strips market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Clear PVC Door Strips accounting for % of the PVC Door Strips global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Factory was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States PVC Door Strips performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the PVC Door Strips type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States PVC Door Strips?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Clear PVC Door Strips

Ultra-Clear PVC Door Strips

Opacity PVC PVC Door Strips

Segment by Application

Factory

Shopping Mall

Hospital and Pharmacy

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Extruflex

TMI

WaveLock

Maxiflex

Redwood PVC

Garlin

Huakang Plastics Industry

Strip Curtains Direct

Rayflex Group

KHQ Industrial Supplies

Jinlimei Curtain Industry

Qingdao Conet Group

Fleximake

GTeek

MyTech

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 PVC Door Strips by Platform

3 PVC Door Strips by Application

4 Global PVC Door Strips Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global PVC Door Strips Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PVC Door Strips Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PVC Door Strips Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PVC Door Strips Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PVC Door Strips Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PVC Door Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PVC Door Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PVC Door Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PVC Door Strips Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PVC Door Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PVC Door Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PVC Door Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PVC Door Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PVC Door Strips Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PVC Door Strips Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Detroit Tarp

7.1.1 Detroit Tarp Corporation Information

7.1.2 Detroit Tarp Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Detroit Tarp PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Detroit Tarp PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.1.5 Detroit Tarp Recent Development

7.2 Kaplan Tarps

7.2.1 Kaplan Tarps Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kaplan Tarps Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kaplan Tarps PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kaplan Tarps PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.2.5 Kaplan Tarps Recent Development

7.3 Pulltarps

7.3.1 Pulltarps Corporation Information

7.3.2 Pulltarps Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Pulltarps PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Pulltarps PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.3.5 Pulltarps Recent Development

7.4 Roll·Rite

7.4.1 Roll·Rite Corporation Information

7.4.2 Roll·Rite Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Roll·Rite PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Roll·Rite PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.4.5 Roll·Rite Recent Development

7.5 Dothan Tarp

7.5.1 Dothan Tarp Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dothan Tarp Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dothan Tarp PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dothan Tarp PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.5.5 Dothan Tarp Recent Development

7.6 Shurco UK

7.6.1 Shurco UK Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shurco UK Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shurco UK PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shurco UK PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.6.5 Shurco UK Recent Development

7.7 DeBrovy

7.7.1 DeBrovy Corporation Information

7.7.2 DeBrovy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DeBrovy PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DeBrovy PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.7.5 DeBrovy Recent Development

7.8 Tarps and Beyond

7.8.1 Tarps and Beyond Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tarps and Beyond Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tarps and Beyond PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tarps and Beyond PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.8.5 Tarps and Beyond Recent Development

7.9 Cramaro Tarps

7.9.1 Cramaro Tarps Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cramaro Tarps Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cramaro Tarps PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cramaro Tarps PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.9.5 Cramaro Tarps Recent Development

7.10 Verduyn Tarps

7.10.1 Verduyn Tarps Corporation Information

7.10.2 Verduyn Tarps Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Verduyn Tarps PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Verduyn Tarps PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.10.5 Verduyn Tarps Recent Development

7.11 Andrew Mitchell

7.11.1 Andrew Mitchell Corporation Information

7.11.2 Andrew Mitchell Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Andrew Mitchell PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Andrew Mitchell PVC Door Strips Products Offered

7.11.5 Andrew Mitchell Recent Development

7.12 Polytuf

7.12.1 Polytuf Corporation Information

7.12.2 Polytuf Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Polytuf PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Polytuf Products Offered

7.12.5 Polytuf Recent Development

7.13 Southern Tarps

7.13.1 Southern Tarps Corporation Information

7.13.2 Southern Tarps Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Southern Tarps PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Southern Tarps Products Offered

7.13.5 Southern Tarps Recent Development

7.14 TechnoFlex

7.14.1 TechnoFlex Corporation Information

7.14.2 TechnoFlex Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 TechnoFlex PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 TechnoFlex Products Offered

7.14.5 TechnoFlex Recent Development

7.15 Jumtarps

7.15.1 Jumtarps Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jumtarps Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Jumtarps PVC Door Strips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Jumtarps Products Offered

7.15.5 Jumtarps Recent Development

