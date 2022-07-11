Feed Additives Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Feed Additives Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Feed Additives Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Feed Additives market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Evonik is the leading company in the global feed additives market, but only has a market share of less than 4%. China is the global leading producer of feed additives, accounting for more than 30% of the market. In terms of type, the sales share of minerals is more than 50%. In the application field, the revenue share of poultry feed accounts for more than 40%.

Feed Additives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Feed Additives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Feed Additives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Feed Additives Market Segment by Type

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Feed Additives Market Segment by Application

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Others

The report on the Feed Additives market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Evonik

Adisseo

CJ Group

Novus International

DSM

Meihua Group

Kemin Industries

Zoetis

BASF

Sumitomo Chemical

ADM

Alltech

Biomin

Lonza

Lesaffre

Nutreco

IFF

Novozymes

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Feed Additives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Feed Additives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Feed Additives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Feed Additives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Feed Additives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Feed Additives Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Feed Additives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Feed Additives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Feed Additives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Feed Additives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Feed Additives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Feed Additives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Feed Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Feed Additives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Feed Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Feed Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Feed Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Feed Additives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Feed Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Feed Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Feed Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Feed Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Feed Additives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

