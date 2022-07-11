Global Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Research Report 2022
Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Consulting
Denied Party Screening
Compliance Audits
Others
Segment by Application
Agricultural Product
High-Tech
Industrial Product
Chemical Product
Pharmaceutical Product
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Export Compliance Solutions & Consulting
Export Solutions
Allyn International Services
CTP
Shipping Solutions
STTAS?UPS?
eCustoms
Traliance
Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg
Thomson Reuters
Access to Export Ltd
IHS Markit
Livingston International
BPE Global
Excelerate
Commonwealth Trading Partners
Kuehne+Nagel
OCR Services
DSV
ITC Strategies
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Consulting
1.2.3 Denied Party Screening
1.2.4 Compliance Audits
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agricultural Product
1.3.3 High-Tech
1.3.4 Industrial Product
1.3.5 Chemical Product
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical Product
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Brokerage and Trade Compliance Services Market Challenges
