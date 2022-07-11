Germany – FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Summary

Germany – FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts , published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand and an analysis of industry leading companies.

This report offers detailed analysis of the German defense market with forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the market, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The German defense market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the German defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to procurement, Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and others expenditure.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Vendor landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the vendor landscape of the German defense market.

Scope

– The German defense budget has increased once again for fiscal year (FY) 2020. The German government and the Department of Defense (the Bundeswehr) have come under intense international scrutiny for failing to meet NATO?s requirement that at least 2% of national GDP is spent on defense.

– The Bundeswehr submitted a request to spend US$53.3 billion on defense, a 7.6% increase from FY2019. However, this number still falls short of the 2% target, instead merely representing 1.3% of Germany?s GDP.

– Whilst pledges have been made to reach 1.5% by 2024 and 2% by the 2030s, the international community, namely President Trump, is very dissatisfied at the amount being spent.

Reasons to buy

– This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the German defense market trends for the coming five years

– The market opportunity section will inform the user about the various military requirements that are expected to generate revenues during the forecast period. The description includes the expected investment pattern by the country during the forecast period

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Regulation

2.1 Military Doctrine and Strategy

2.2 Budgeting Process

2.3 Procurement Policy and Process

3. Security Environment

3.1 Primary Threat Perception

3.2 Political and Strategic Alliances

4. Defense Market

4.1 Current Budget

4.1.1 Total defense budget

4.1.2 Market size

4.1.3 Market shares

4.2 Budgeted Procurements

4.2.1 Aerospace

4.2.2 Maritime

4.2.3 Land

4.2.4 Unmanned

4.2.5 Missiles

4.3 Forecasted Procurements

4.4 Import Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Main drivers

4.4.2 Breakdown by geography

4.4.3 Breakdown by category

4.5 Export Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Main drivers

4.5.2 Breakdown by geography

4.5.3 Breakdown by category

4.6 Entry Strategy

5. Standing Fleet

5.1 Selected Land Platforms

5.2 Selected Air Platforms

5.3 Selected Maritime Platforms

6. Main Defense Companies

6.1 Rheinmetall AG

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Key Facts

6.1.3 Business Description

6.1.4 Main Contracts in 2019

6.1.5 SWOT Analysis

6.1.6 Summarized Statement

6.1.7 Capital Market Ratios

6.2 Airbus SE

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Key Facts

6.2.3 Business Description

6.2.4 Main Contracts in 2019

6.2.5 SWOT Analysis

6.2.6 Summarized Statement

6.2.7 Capital Market Ratios

6.3 ThyssenKrupp AG

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Key Facts

6.3.3 Business Description

6.3.4 Main Contracts in 2019

6.3.5 SWOT Analysis

6.3.6 Summarized Statement

6.3.7 Capital Market Ratios

6.4. Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co KG

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Key Facts

6.5 Hensoldt Holding Germany GmbH

6.5.1 Co

