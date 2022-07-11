France – FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts

Summary

France – FY 2020 Defense Budget Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts , published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand and an analysis of industry leading companies.

This report offers detailed analysis of the French defense market with forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the market, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The French defense market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the French defense industry during 2020-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country?s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to procurement, Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and others expenditure.

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country?s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities: details of the top defense investment opportunities over the next 10 years

– Vendor landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the vendor landscape of the French defense market.

Scope

– The French total defense budget includes acquisition, operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses and other defense funds. The Armed Forces? total budget has increased from US$46.5 billion in 2016 to US$53.9 billion in 2020, featuring a 3% CAGR over the historic period.

– The budget for FY2020 shows a decline when applied to the US$ exchange rate, but the French government actually boasts its third consecutive year of increase, following President Macron?s commitment to bolster the French defense apparatus.

– Facing a multiplicity of threats, including jihadist activity in Sahel and the return to great power competition against Russia and China, France?s strategy is aiming at ensuring the country?s sovereignty and global position militarily. On this background, the government intends to close the gap with its 2% of GDP defense budget commitment before 2025. – For the second year of the current Military Planning Law (Loi de programmation militaire, LPM) 2019?-2025, the French government pledged an annual EUR1.7 billion increase in the defense budget until 2022, and then EUR3 billion until 2025.

– 2020 will see an increase from US$51.5 billion to US$53.9 billion, reflecting the governmental objective of EUR1.7 billion. Interestingly, most of this increase will go to the acquisition budget, bolstering the French armed forces procurement and RDT&E efforts.

– The acquisition share in the total FY2020 defense budget will climb to 27.3%, from 24.5% in FY2019, for an absolute value of US$14.7 billion. This increase represents a growth of 17%, unseen during the historic period.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Regulation

2.1. Military Doctrine and Strategy

2.2. Budgeting Process

2.3. Procurement Policy and Process

3. Security Environment

3.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.2. Political and Strategic Alliances

4. Defense Market

4.1. Current Budget

4.1.1. Total defense budget

4.1.2. Market size

4.1.3. Market shares

4.2. Budgeted Procurements

4.2.1. Aerospace

4.2.2. Maritime

4.2.3. Land

4.3. Forecast Procurements

4.3.1. Fixed-Wing and Rotorcraft

4.3.2. Maritime

4.3.3. Land

4.4. Import Market Dynamics

4.4.1. Main drivers

4.4.2. Breakdown by geography

4.4.3. Breakdown by category

4.5. Export Market Dynamics

4.5.1. Main drivers

4.5.2. Breakdown by geography

4.5.3. Breakdown by category

4.6. Entry Strategy

5. Standing Fleet

5.1. Selected Land Platforms

5.2. Selected Air Platforms

5.3. Selected Maritime Platforms

6. Main Defense Companies

6.1. Safran SA

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Key Facts

6.1.3. Business Description

6.1.4. Main Contracts in 2019

6.1.5. SWOT Analysis

6.1.6. Summarized Statement

6.1.7. Capital Market Ratios

6.2. Thales SA

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Key Facts

6.2.3. Business Description

6.2.4. Main Contracts in 2019

6.2.5. SWOT Analysis

6.2.6. Summarized Statement

6.2.7. Capital Market Ratios

6.3. Dassault Aviation SA

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Key Facts

6.3.3. Business Description

6.3.4. Main Contracts in 2019

6.3.5. SWOT Analysis

6.3.6. Summarized Statement

6.3.7. Capital Market Ratios

6.4. Naval Group

6.4.1. Company Overview

6

