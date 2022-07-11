Global Home Water Filtration Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026
Home Water Filtration Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Water Filtration Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Home Water Filtration Systems market is segmented into
RO Filtration
UV Filtration
Carbon Filtration
Other
On the basis of product type, the RO Filtration segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 66.25% share in 2019 in terms of revenue market.
Segment by Application, the Home Water Filtration Systems market is segmented into
Family
Office
School
Public Space
In the applications, Family segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 87.81%. Office, School and Public Space accounted for the rest of 12.19% of the market in 2019.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Home Water Filtration Systems Market Share Analysis
Home Water Filtration Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Home Water Filtration Systems product introduction, recent developments, Home Water Filtration Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Pentair
3M
Midea
Qinyuan
Doulton
GE
Waterlogic
Hanston
Culligan
Stevoor
AQUAPHOR
Haier
TORAY
Royalstar
BWT
GREE
Whirlpool
Panasonic
Ecowater
Quanlai
Joyoung
Honeywell
Amway eSpring
LG Electronics
A. O. Smith
BRITA
Watts
Ecosoft Water Systems
Bevi
APEX Water Filters
Kinetico Water Systems
Atlas Filtri
LifeSource Water Systems
Water Filter Company
SpringWell Water Filter Systems
Ebac
W.F.
APEC Water Systems
