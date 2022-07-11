Global Home Water Filtration Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Home Water Filtration Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Water Filtration Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Home Water Filtration Systems market is segmented into

RO Filtration

UV Filtration

Carbon Filtration

Other

On the basis of product type, the RO Filtration segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 66.25% share in 2019 in terms of revenue market.

Segment by Application, the Home Water Filtration Systems market is segmented into

Family

Office

School

Public Space

In the applications, Family segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 87.81%. Office, School and Public Space accounted for the rest of 12.19% of the market in 2019.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Home Water Filtration Systems Market Share Analysis

Home Water Filtration Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Home Water Filtration Systems product introduction, recent developments, Home Water Filtration Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Pentair

3M

Midea

Qinyuan

Doulton

GE

Waterlogic

Hanston

Culligan

Stevoor

AQUAPHOR

Haier

TORAY

Royalstar

BWT

GREE

Whirlpool

Panasonic

Ecowater

Quanlai

Joyoung

Honeywell

Amway eSpring

LG Electronics

A. O. Smith

BRITA

Watts

Ecosoft Water Systems

Bevi

APEX Water Filters

Kinetico Water Systems

Atlas Filtri

LifeSource Water Systems

Water Filter Company

SpringWell Water Filter Systems

Ebac

W.F.

APEC Water Systems

