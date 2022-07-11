Global Sports Travel Market Research Report 2022
Sports Travel market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sports Travel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Golf
Basketball
Football
Segment by Application
Domestic
International
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
China Travel
American Express Global Business Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
BCD Travel
HRG North America
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal/Travelong
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Your Golf Travel
Golfbreaks
Golf Plaisir
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Sports Travel Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Golf
1.2.3 Basketball
1.2.4 Football
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sports Travel Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Domestic
1.3.3 International
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Sports Travel Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Sports Travel Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Sports Travel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Sports Travel Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Sports Travel Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Sports Travel Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Sports Travel Industry Trends
2.3.2 Sports Travel Market Drivers
2.3.3 Sports Travel Market Challenges
2.3.4 Sports Travel Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Sports Travel Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Sports Travel Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Sports Travel Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Sports Travel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sports Travel Revenue
3.4 Global Sports Travel Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Spo
