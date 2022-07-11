Hamburger Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hamburger in global, including the following market information:
Global Hamburger Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hamburger Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Hamburger companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hamburger market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cheese Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hamburger include McDonald's, KFC, Subway, Pizzahut, Starbucks, Burger King, Domino's Pizza, Dunkin' Donuts and Dairy Queen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hamburger manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hamburger Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hamburger Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cheese
Chicken
Beef
Global Hamburger Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hamburger Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Takeout
Dine-in
Global Hamburger Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hamburger Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hamburger revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hamburger revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hamburger sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Hamburger sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
McDonald's
KFC
Subway
Pizzahut
Starbucks
Burger King
Domino's Pizza
Dunkin' Donuts
Dairy Queen
Papa John's
Wendy's
Taco Bell
Panera Bread
Sonic Drive-In
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hamburger Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hamburger Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hamburger Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hamburger Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hamburger Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hamburger Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hamburger Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hamburger Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hamburger Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hamburger Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hamburger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hamburger Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hamburger Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hamburger Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hamburger Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hamburger Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hamburger Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cheese
4.1.3 Chicken
4.1.4 Beef
4.2 By Type – Global Hamburger Revenue & Forecasts
