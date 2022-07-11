Barley Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Barley Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Barley Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Barley Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Barley Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Barley Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pearl Barley Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Barley Products include Cargill Group, Grain crop Limited, Malteurop Group, Soufflet Group, Crisp Malting Group, Global Malt, Ireks Gmbh, Muntons Plc and Maltexco S.A., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Barley Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Barley Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barley Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pearl Barley
Barley Flour
Barley Flakes
Barley Grits
Barley Malt
Whole Grain Barley
Global Barley Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barley Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Feed
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetic
Global Barley Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Barley Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Barley Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Barley Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Barley Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Barley Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cargill Group
Grain crop Limited
Malteurop Group
Soufflet Group
Crisp Malting Group
Global Malt
Ireks Gmbh
Muntons Plc
Maltexco S.A.
Grain Millers, Inc
EverGrain
Malt Products Corporation
Briess Malt & Ingredients
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barley Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Barley Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Barley Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Barley Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Barley Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Barley Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barley Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Barley Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Barley Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Barley Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Barley Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barley Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Barley Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barley Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Barley Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barley Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Barley Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pearl Barley
